OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Khalid Moore scored 19 points as Fordham beat Saint Bonaventure 79-68 on Wednesday night.

Moore shot 6 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Rams (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry added 17 points. Will Richardson finished with 16 points.

The Bonnies (10-11, 4-4) were led in scoring by Daryl Banks III, who finished with 29 points. Kyrell Luc added 10 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.