Moore lifts Houston Baptist over Barclay 122-44

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Tristan Moore had 26 points as Houston Baptist easily beat Barclay 122-44 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, leading the way as 13 of 15 players scored for Houston Baptist. Brycen Long had 17 points for Houston Baptist (1-1). Khristion Courseault added 14 points and seven assists. Sam Hofman had 12 points and Za-Ontay Boothman 11.

Chazten Brown had 15 points for the Bears of the NCCAA. Aleck Smith added 6 points and one rebound. Richie Thompson had 5 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com