SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Omari Moore scored 14 points as San Jose State beat Georgia Southern 63-48 on Tuesday night.

Moore also contributed nine rebounds and three blocks for the Spartans (1-0). Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 5 from distance). Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Andrei Savrasov led the Eagles (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tai Strickland added 11 points for Georgia Southern. Jalen Finch also had 10 points.

San Jose State entered halftime up 31-22. Cardenas Torre paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. San Jose State outscored Georgia Southern in the second half by six points, with Moore scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

NEXT UP

San Jose State’s next game is Saturday against Bethesda (CA) at home, and Georgia Southern visits Santa Clara on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.