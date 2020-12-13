Montana routs Yellowstone Christian 102-42

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Michael Steadman and Josh Bannan scored 19 points apiece as Montana routed Yellowstone Christian 102-42 on Saturday.

Josh Vazquez and Brandon Whitney added 15 points each for the Grizzlies (1-4). Bannan also had seven rebounds.

Derrian Reed had 20 points for the Centurions.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com