Montana routs Yellowstone Christian 102-42

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Michael Steadman and Josh Bannan scored 19 points apiece as Montana routed Yellowstone Christian 102-42 on Saturday.

Josh Vazquez and Brandon Whitney added 15 points each for the Grizzlies (1-4). Bannan also had seven rebounds.

Derrian Reed had 20 points for the Centurions.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com