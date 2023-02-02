WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Myles Foster scored 16 points as Monmouth beat Delaware 70-62 on Thursday night.

Foster added five rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (3-20, 2-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Tahron Allen added 12 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field, and they also had five rebounds. Myles Ruth was 3 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jameer Nelson Jr. led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-12, 4-7) with 20 points, four assists and five steals. Jyare Davis added 15 points for Delaware. Cavan Reilly also put up nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Monmouth hosts Drexel and Delaware hosts Charleston (SC).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.