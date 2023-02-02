NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Takal Molson had 18 points in James Madison’s 78-73 win against Old Dominion on Thursday night.

Molson added nine assists for the Dukes (16-8, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Julien Wooden scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way for the Monarchs (13-10, 5-6) with 19 points, five assists and two blocks. Mekhi Long added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Old Dominion. In addition, Tyreek Scott-Grayson finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. James Madison visits Appalachian State while Old Dominion hosts Georgia Southern.

