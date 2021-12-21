Molinar, Jeffries lead Mississippi State past Winthrop 84-63

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Iverson Molinar scored 22 points and D.J. Jeffries tallied 19 and Mississippi State beat Winthrop 84-63 on Tuesday night.

Molinar sank 6 of 10 shots, including both of his 3-point tries, and 8 of 10 free throws for the Bulldogs (9-3). Jeffries made 8 of 12 shots, adding six rebounds and four assists. Garrison Brooks finished with 15 points – on 6-of-10 shooting – and five rebounds. Shakeel Moore scored 10.

Molinar scored the first two baskets of the game and Brooks added a three-point play as MSU opened with a 7-1 run. Jeffries scored 12 by halftime, helping the Bulldogs take a 47-28 lead into intermission. Molinar and Arkansas’ JD Notae are the only players from the Southeastern Conference to score in double figures in every game this season.

D.J. Burns Jr. led the Eagles (6-6) with 20 points shooting 9 for 11. Kelton Talford came off the bench to score 12 on 4-of-5 shooting. The rest of the Eagles made just 9 of 33 attempts (27.3%).

Mississippi State outrebounded Winthrop 31-22. The Bulldogs came into the game averaging 11.3 more rebounds than their opponents – seventh best in the nation. The Bulldogs shot 54.7% overall and made 9 of 21 from beyond the arc (42.9%).

It was just the second meeting between the schools. Winthrop beat MSU 74-63 during the 2006-07 season.

Mississippi State won’t play again until it opens SEC play against Arkansas on Dec. 29.

