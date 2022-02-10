Mohamed, Battle carry Montana St. over Portland St. 77-74

NCAA
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Abdul Mohamed had 16 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats extended their win streak to 10 games, edging past Portland State 77-74 on Thursday night.

Portland State’s Damion Squire made a jumper to tie it at 74 with 46 seconds left. RaeQuan Battle answered on the next possession for the Bobcats. Khalid Thomas missed a layup on the Vikings’ final possession with three seconds remaining.

Battle finished with 13 points for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo and Tyler Patterson scored 12 apiece and Amin Adamu had 11. Battle also had seven rebounds.

Ezekiel Alley had 18 points for the Vikings (8-14, 6-8 Big Sky Conference), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Squire and Thomas each added 16 points.

