Mitchell scores 13 points as Brown dumps Salve Regina 89-59

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)David Mitchell had 13 points as Brown rolled past Salve Regina 89-59 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Paxson Wojcik had 12 points for Brown. Nana Owusu-Anane added 10 points. Kino Lilly Jr. had six assists.

Cameron Collins had 18 points for the Division III Seahawks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com