Mitchell leads UC Santa Barbara past CSU Bakersfield, 74-62

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Ajay Mitchell scored 21 points and UC Santa Barbara beat CSU Bakersfield, 74-62 on Thursday night.

The Gauchos built a 12-point lead in the first half and maintained it the rest of the way.

Cole Anderson hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts off the bench and finished with 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (10-9, 2-4 Big West). Amadou Sow added 14 points and six rebounds.

Justin McCall was 12 of 13 at the free throw line and finished with 20 points to lead the Roadrunners (6-12, 1-7). Cameron Smith was a perfect 6-for-6 at the line and added 14 points.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/-/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm