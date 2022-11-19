SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Chance Moore scored 19 points as Missouri State beat Middle Tennessee 75-51 on Saturday.

Moore shot 8 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bears (2-1). Alston Mason shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Donovan Clay was 5 of 11 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Elias King finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (2-2). DeAndre Dishman added eight points for Middle Tennessee. Eli Lawrence finished with seven points. Missouri State takes on UNC Wilmington on Friday and Middle Tennessee plays Hofstra on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.