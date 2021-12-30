Missouri St. beats Evangel 103-56

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A sergeant with the Fresno Police Department was hospitalized Thursday following a medical emergency in a northwest Fresno parking lot, according to fellow officers.

Officers were alerted around 4:30 p.m. to a possible single-vehicle traffic collision involving a police vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. When police and medical crews arrived they found that people in the area had already removed the sergeant from the police vehicle.