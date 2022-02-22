Mississippi State faces South Carolina, looks to build on rare SEC road win

After losing its first seven road games in the Southeast Conference this season, Mississippi State had a long-awaited breakthrough on Sunday at Missouri.

When Shakeel Moore leaped to his feet after falling to the floor, grabbed a rebound, dribbled the length of the court and made a layup in traffic with 10 seconds left while drawing a foul, it gave the Bulldogs a 58-56 win and kept their hopes alive for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Buoyed by Moore’s inspirational play, Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7 SEC) hopes to win in another hostile gym Wednesday evening against South Carolina (16-10, 7-7) in Columbia, S.C.

“Close out the season with a bang,” Moore said. “That’s what we plan on doing, going on a winning streak.”

Until Sunday, the Bulldogs had a laundry list of frustrating SEC road losses, most of them to quality teams. They had eight-point leads with less than nine minutes to go at Alabama and Florida. They also fell at LSU after leading with nine minutes left. They were within one point with about two minutes left at Arkansas and lost in overtime at Kentucky.

Winning at Missouri might not qualify as a quality road win. But it was a start.

“The flight home is a lot more enjoyable,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said.

Wednesday at South Carolina, Mississippi State has a chance to complete a regular-season sweep of another SEC team. On Feb. 1, the Bulldogs rolled past the Gamecocks 78-64 behind a 41-24 edge on the boards, led by Garrison Brooks (18 points, nine rebounds).

South Carolina also is on an uptick, winning three straight, including 77-75 Saturday over LSU as Jermaine Couisnard scored a career-high 33 points and James Reese V played a key role defensively on Tigers point guard Xavier Pinson (2-of-10 shooting, seven points, four turnovers).

The Gamecocks were on a three-game winning streak when they lost to the Bulldogs three weeks ago. This time, South Carolina coach Frank Martin doesn’t want his players to get too high over their recent success.

“We need to stay grounded,” Martin said. “And just continue to press and push forward and continue to build trust and belief in each other.”

–Field Level Media