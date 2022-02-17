Minor carries Merrimack over Fairleigh Dickinson 64-44

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jordan Minor had 20 points as Merrimack easily beat Fairleigh Dickinson 64-44 on Thursday night.

Ziggy Reid had 17 points and seven rebounds for Merrimack (12-15, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 10 points and six assists, and Jordan McKoy had eight rebounds.

Anquan Hill had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (3-19, 3-9).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com