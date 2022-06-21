MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Minnesota forward Parker Fox has suffered another serious knee injury, putting the status of a potential starter in question for the upcoming season.

Fox was hurt Monday during a summer practice, coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 Fox tore the ACL in his left knee during the offseason in 2021 and redshirted his first year with the Gophers. The latest injury was to his right knee. The Gophers were in the process of evaluating the extent of the injury and had no timetable yet for his return, Johnson said.

Fox transferred from Northern State University in South Dakota, where he was an NCAA Division II All-American in his third and final season there. He’s a native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25