PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Kylen Milton had 22 points in UAPB’s 63-55 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Milton also had five assists for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware had 11 points and Chris Greene scored 10.

William Douglas led the Panthers (6-10, 2-1) with 14 points and three steals. Kyle Harding added 13 points and five steals. Yahuza Rasas totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UAPB visits Florida A&M while Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.