Milstead scores 20 as CSU Fullerton tops UC Davis 74-58

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton breezed past UC Davis 74-58 on Thursday night to run its winning streak to eight.

Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (12-5, 6-0 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. added 13 points, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 11.

Elijah Pepper had 15 points for the Aggies (8-6, 2-2). Caleb Fuller added 13 points and six rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 11 points and six boards.

