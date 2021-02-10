Miller scores 22 to lead UNC Greensboro over Furman 64-58

The plan was for Carter Whitt to play a year at prep school before suiting up next season at Wake Forest. Instead, Whitt is already on the court for the Demon Deacons after graduating early and joining the program in December.

The 6-foot-4 guard is among a small group of freshmen nationally seizing an opportunity as midyear enrollees, getting the jump on college careers with what amounts to free eligibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.