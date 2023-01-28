SAN ANTONIO (AP)Trey Miller had 16 points in Incarnate Word’s 69-67 victory over Nicholls State on Saturday night.

Miller had five rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals (10-12, 4-5 Southland Conference). Jonathan Cisse also scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Josh Morgan shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Colonels (10-11, 5-4) were led in scoring by Marek Nelson, who finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Huffman added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.