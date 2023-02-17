TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Quay Miller had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Tameiya Sadler added a season-high 16 points and No. 21 Colorado beat Arizona State 70-62 on Friday.

Colorado was ahead by as many as 15 points in the second half, but its lead was trimmed to 62-60 with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter. Frida Formann ended Colorado’s field-goal drought by banking in a 3-pointer with 2:16 left to spark a 6-0 run for an eight-point lead. Jaylyn Sherrod sealed it at the free-throw line with 10.1 seconds left.

Formann finished with eight points and Sherrod had eight points and five assists for Colorado (21-5, 12-3 Pac-12).

Miller scored 15 points in the first half to help Colorado build a 42-31 lead. Miller made 7 of 9 shots in the first half and the Buffaloes shot 59%. The Buffaloes cooled off in the third quarter, scoring just 11 points, but finished the game shooting 49%.

Tyi Skinner scored 27 points, reaching 20-plus for the 13th time this season, for Arizona State (7-17, 0-15). Jaddan Simmons added 11 points and Treasure Hunt had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Colorado seeks a season sweep on Sunday at No. 18 Arizona. Arizona State plays its third straight ranked opponent on Sunday against No. 4 Utah.

—

