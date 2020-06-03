Mike Miller leaves Memphis coaching staff to focus on family

Live Now
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Mike Miller is leaving Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s staff after two seasons, saying he needs to spend more time with his family.

Miller announced his decision Wednesdayon social media.

”As much as I’ve loved this job and had a blast being part of the special program Coach is building, the past few months have made me realize that it’s time for me to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next,” Miller wrote. ”I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much!”

The former NBA player quickly joined Hardaway’s staff after Memphis hired Hardaway in March2018. Miller helped Hardaway land the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last summer, including James Wiseman who played only three gameswith the Tigers before leaving school. Memphis ranked as high as No. 9 with the Tigers 21-10 when the season ended.

Miller has two sons in high school who both play basketball with the oldest a senior.

