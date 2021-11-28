Mike Miles, TCU look to stay hot against Austin Peay

TCU will look to continue its strong start behind Mike Miles when the Horned Frogs host Austin Peay in a nonconference contest on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Miles has gotten off to a terrific start for TCU (4-1), as he leads the team in scoring (16.8 ppg), assists (4.6) and steals (1.4).

Emanuel Miller averages 11.4 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds, but no other Horned Frog averages more than Micah Peavy’s 8.0 points per game.

TCU is coming off a 73-64 win over Pepperdine on Wednesday at the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Miles scored 16 points and Miller added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. added 12 points and four rebounds, while Damion Baugh added eight points and three assists and JaKobe Coles chipped in seven points and four rebounds. The Horned Frogs outrebounded the Waves 38-22 but committed 18 turnovers.

“I thought we moved the ball around better and just some strange plays with turnovers, that was one of our problems on offense,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “But I was really excited about how we got a good performance from a lot of different guys. That was huge for us and a strength of ours going forward. We’re finding ourselves, but I think we got better as this tournament went on.”

Austin Peay (3-2) is coming off an exhilarating win. Elijah Hutchins-Everett’s layup with 2.3 seconds left lifted the Governors to a 69-67 victory at Howard in a nonconference game on Friday in Washington.

Howard’s Kyle Foster missed a long 3-pointer as time expired after his shot from long range tied the game at 67 with 30 seconds left.

Cam Copeland scored a team-high 16 points to lead four Governors in double figures. Hutchins-Everett and Tariq Silver added 14 points apiece and Caleb Stone-Carrawell chipped in 10.

However, the Governors turned the ball over 21 times and were outrebounded 40-26.

Hutchins-Everett (15.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg), Stone-Carrawell (13.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Silver (13.8 ppg, 2.0 apg) and Copeland (11.2, 3.6 rpg) all average double figures in scoring and have accounted for 76.2 percent of the Governors’ points this season.

–Field Level Media