RUSTON, La. (AP)Elias King’s 17 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Louisiana Tech 68-51 on Saturday night.

King was 5 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Blue Raiders (13-7, 6-3 Conference USA). Jestin Porter scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 9 from the floor. Teafale Lenard went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Cobe Williams finished with 22 points for the Bulldogs (11-9, 4-5). Keaston Willis added seven points and two steals for Louisiana Tech. Terran Williams also put up six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.