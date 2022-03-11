FRISCO, Texas (AP)Eli Lawrence had 19 points, Deandre Dishman scored 18 and made a go-ahead layup with 2:01 left in overtime to help Middle Tennessee get past UTEP 66-59 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday night.

Camryn Weston followed Dishman with a basket and two free throws to give the Blue Raiders (23-9) a 62-56 lead with 39 seconds left. Donovan Sims had eight rebounds, while Dishman grabbed seven.

Jamal Bieniemy had 13 points for the Miners (19-13). Souley Boum added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Keonte Kennedy had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blue Raiders advance to play UAB in the semifinals on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com