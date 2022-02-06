Michigan, Penn State looking to make postseason push

Both Michigan and Penn State will enter Tuesday’s contest in University Park, Pa., knowing the time is now.

If both want to play in the postseason, now is the time to make the push.

For Michigan, the Wolverines are eyeing a run to the NCAA Tournament, and the fact they appear on the outside looking in at the moment is disappointing given their expectations to start the year.

If there’s good news, it’s that Michigan (11-9, 5-5 Big Ten) has shown signs of life in the last two weeks and that an NCAA Tournament run is possible.

Before Saturday’s 82-76 loss at Purdue, Michigan had won four of its previous five games, and even the loss to the Boilermakers seemed encouraging.

Michigan went toe-to-toe with Purdue, trailing by only four with 2:19 remaining before the Boilermakers held on.

The Wolverines have struggled to shoot the ball this year, but shot 55.8 percent from the field overall and 44.4 percent from 3-point range against Purdue.

Leading the way for Michigan has been sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, who has scored at least 20 points in six of Michigan’s last seven games.

Showing an improved perimeter game, Dickinson had a season-high 28 points against Purdue.

“He is a competitor,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said of Dickinson said. “He loves playing. He enjoys playing on the road. This is his first time playing in front of crowds. That’s special, too, and he’s stepped up to the challenge.”

Now, Michigan will head to Penn State for its only regular-season meeting of the season against the Nittany Lions, who also played a ranked opponent tough on the road Saturday.

Penn State (9-10, 4-7) nearly pulled off an upset at Wisconsin, but lost 51-49.

The Nittany Lions hope a strong finish to the season can get them an NIT bid at the very least.

Seth Lundy (13.0 ppg) and Jalen Pickett (12.8 ppg) lead the way in scoring for Penn State, while leading rebounder John Harrar (9.5 rpg) will try and neutralize Dickinson in the paint.

Penn State is limiting teams to 65.8 points per game.

“We’re a really good defense, but we are not to the fantastic level yet,” Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said.

