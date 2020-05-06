Live Now
Michigan guard Cole Bajema enters transfer portal

NCAA
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan guard Cole Bajema has entered the transfer portal.

The school announced Bajema’s decision Tuesday night. He played in 10 games this past season as a freshman.

The 6-foot-7 Bajema averaged 2.6 points per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Two other Michigan players have already transferred this offseason – David DeJulius to Cincinnati and Colin Castleton to Florida.

