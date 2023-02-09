NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jordan Minor scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Merrimack beat Stonehill 56-43 on Thursday night.

Ziggy Reid scored 13 points shooting 7 for 8 from the foul line and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Javon Bennett scored 10 points for the Warriors (10-16, 8-4 Northeast Conference).

Thatcher Stone scored 10 points for the Skyhawks (12-15, 8-4).

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Merrimack visits Saint Francis (PA) while Stonehill hosts Saint Francis (BKN).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.