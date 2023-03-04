NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jordan Minor had 18 points in Merrimack’s 71-60 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament.

The top-seeded Warriors advance to Fairleigh Dickinson play for the conference championship but are not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. The Knights will receive the NEC’s automatic bid to the Big Dance.

Minor added 12 rebounds, four steals, and six blocks for the Warriors (15-16). Javon Bennett added 17 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and they also had five assists and six steals. Ziggy Reid shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Warriors picked up their eighth straight victory.

Tanner Thomas led the Pioneers (15-16) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Nico Galette added 13 points and seven rebounds for Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson also had 12 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

Merrimack took the lead with 12:40 left in the first half and did not give it up. Devon Savage led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 33-28 at the break. Merrimack used an 11-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 57-41 with 8:50 left in the half before finishing off the win.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.