SAN ANTONIO (AP)Japhet Medor had 16 points in UTSA’s 61-56 victory over Texas State on Thursday.

Medor added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-1). John Buggs III scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Jacob Germany finished 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Bobcats (2-2) were led in scoring by Tyler Morgan, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Mason Harrell added 20 points and three steals for Texas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.