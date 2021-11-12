Meadows’ triple-double carries Portland past DIII Willamette

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Mike Meadows recorded the first triple-double in Portland history and the Pilots beat Division III Willamette 122-78 on Thursday night.

Meadows had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Portland set a record for most points in a game.

Moses Wood scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Chika Nduka scored 15 with 10 rebounds and Chris Austin scored 16. Eight Pilots (1-1) reached double digits in scoring and 10 entered the scoring column.

Cedric Coward scored 24 points for the Bearcats, Jack Boydell scored 19 and Mason Hoffman 12.

