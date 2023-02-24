BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Dayvion McKnight had 19 points in Western Kentucky’s 76-66 win against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

McKnight had three steals for the Hilltoppers (15-13, 7-10 Conference USA). Dontaie Allen scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 7 from distance). Khristian Lander was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points to match Jairus Hamilton.

The Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11) were led by Isaiah Crawford, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Keaston Willis added 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Louisiana Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.