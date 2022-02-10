McIntosh scores 23 to lead Elon past James Madison 70-66

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Hunter McIntosh had a season-high 23 points as Elon edged past James Madison 70-66 on Thursday night.

McIntosh was 5 of 15 from the field, with all five makes from distance, for Elon (8-17, 5-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Hunter Woods added six assists and Michael Graham had three blocks.

Vado Morse had 17 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (13-10, 4-8). Julien Wooden added 17 points. Justin Amadi had 12 points.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Elon defeated James Madison 90-67 on Jan. 17.

