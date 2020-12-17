McIntosh scores 23 to carry Elon past Campbell 66-56

NCAA
ELON, N.C. (AP)Hunter McIntosh had 23 points as Elon beat Campbell 66-56 on Wednesday.

Kris Wooten and Jerald Gillens-Butler added 12 points apiece for Elon (3-0). Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for the Fighting Camels (4-1). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 12 points and Gediminas Mokseckas had 10 points.

