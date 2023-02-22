CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Darius McGhee’s 35 points led Liberty past Queens 85-77 on Wednesday night.

McGhee was 11 of 24 shooting, including 5 for 11 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Flames (23-7, 14-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Colin Porter scored 13 points and added five steals. Kyle Rode recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Royals (17-13, 7-10) were led by BJ McLaurin, who posted 19 points. AJ McKee added 17 points for Queens. In addition, Jay’Den Turner had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.