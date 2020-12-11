McCullough carries Campbell past Florida National 122-92

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Austin McCullough had a career-high 26 points and Jordan Whitfield added 20 points as Campbell easily defeated Florida National 122-92 on Thursday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 19 points for Campbell (4-0). Jesus Carralero added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jeffery Hernandez had 20 points for the Conquistadors. Kenneth Santos added 20 points and eight rebounds and Jose Benitez had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com