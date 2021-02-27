Mballa scores 23 to lift Buffalo past Ohio 86-66

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Josh Mballa had 23 points as Buffalo routed Ohio 86-66 on Saturday.

David Nickelberry had 16 points for Buffalo (12-7, 10-5 Mid-American Conference). Jayvon Graves added 12 points and seven assists, and Tra’Von Fagan had 10 points. Jeenathan Williams, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Bulls, was held to six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Ben Roderick had 15 points for the Bobcats (13-7, 9-5), whose six-game winning streak ended. Lunden McDay added 10 points and Jason Preston had 10 points and six assists.

The Bulls leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Buffalo 76-75 on Jan. 29.

