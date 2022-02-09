Mazzulla leads Vermont over Binghamton 82-51

NCAA
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Justin Mazzulla had 13 points to lead five Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts extended their winning streak to 13 games, rolling past Binghamton 82-51 on Wednesday night.

Ben Shungu and Ryan Davis added 11 points apiece, Isaiah Powell and Nick Fiorillo chipped in 10 points each for Vermont (19-4, 11-0 America East Conference).

Jacob Falko had 14 points for the Bearcats (10-11, 7-5).

