Maye scores 14 to lead NC A&T over Hampton 67-59

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Tyler Maye had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift North Carolina A&T to a 67-59 win over Hampton on Wednesday night.

Justin Brooks had 12 points and six rebounds for North Carolina A&T (8-9, 3-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jeremy Robinson added 11 points and Marcus Watson had seven rebounds.

Raymond Bethea Jr. scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Pirates (4-9, 0-2). Marquis Godwin added 10 points and six rebounds.

