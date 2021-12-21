Matthews carries NC A&T past Mid-Atlantic Christian 88-63

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Milton Matthews had 19 points off the bench to carry North Carolina A&T to an 88-63 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday.

Matthews made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Jaylen Jackson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (5-9). Marcus Watson added 13 points. Collin Smith had 10 points and three blocks.

Kevin Fletcher had 20 points for the Mustangs. Jajour Lambert added 13 points. Jahiem Hinton had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss