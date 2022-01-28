Mathon scores 22 to lead Boston University by Colgate 76-72

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Sukhmail Mathon had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Boston University narrowly defeated Colgate 76-72 on Friday.

Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (15-8, 6-4 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jonas Harper added 11 points and Walter Whyte had 10 points.

Nelly Cummings had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (8-11, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended. Ryan Moffatt added 14 points and Jack Ferguson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm