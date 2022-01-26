Mast scores 17 to lift Bradley past Valparaiso 71-56

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Rienk Mast posted 17 points as Bradley topped Valparaiso 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Terry Roberts had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Bradley (11-10, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 12 points.

Ben Krikke had 18 points and five assists for Valpo (10-11, 3-6). Kobe King added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am