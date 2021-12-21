Massner carries W. Illinois past Denver 84-80 in OT

DENVER (AP)Trenton Massner forced overtime with a layup with three seconds left in regulation, then carried Western Illinois past Denver, 84-80 by converting 7 of 10 free throw attempts in the extra period Monday night.

Massner surpassed 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer from the corner and finished with a career-high 31 points, matching his career-best four 3-pointers and pulled down nine rebounds while playing the whole 45 minutes in the Summit League opener for both schools.

Will Carius had 13 points for Western Illinois (10-2), which won its sixth straight game. Tamell Pearson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Colton Sandage had 11 points.

KJ Hunt had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (4-10, 0-1). He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Jordan Johnson scored a career-high 21 points. Touko Tainamo scored a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds.

