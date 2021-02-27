Massner carries Northwestern St. past SE Louisiana 79-61

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Trenton Massner registered 15 points and eight rebounds as Northwestern State got past Southeastern Louisiana 79-61 on Saturday.

Carvell Teasett had 12 points for Northwestern State (9-15, 8-5 Southland Conference). Larry Owens added 10 points. Jamaure Gregg had 10 points and three blocks.

Jamon Kemp had 11 points for the Lions (7-15, 5-9). Keon Clergeot added 11 points. Gus Okafor had nine rebounds.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Northwestern State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 73-68 on Jan. 23.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com