Massalski lifts San Francisco past Portland 74-71

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Yauhen Massalski had 22 points and 12 rebounds as San Francisco narrowly beat Portland 74-71 on Saturday.

Chris Austin’s layup for Portland tied the game at 70 with 1:02 remaining. Josh Kunen answered with a layup and then Gabe Stefanini made a pair of free throws with three seconds left to seal it for San Francisco (19-5, 6-3 West Coast Conference).

Massalski shot 10 for 12 from the field. Jamaree Bouyea added 21 points and seven assists for the Dons.

Austin had 25 points for the Pilots (11-12, 2-6). Tyler Robertson added 19 points. Moses Wood had 13 points and eight rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com