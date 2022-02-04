Massalski lifts San Francisco past BYU 73-59

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (AP)Yauhen Massalski had 16 points and 13 rebounds as San Francisco beat BYU 73-59 on Thursday night.

Gabe Stefanini and Khalil Shabazz added 15 points each for the Dons.

Jamaree Bouyea had 13 points and six rebounds for San Francisco (18-5, 5-3 West Coast Conference).

Alex Barcello had 25 points for the Cougars (17-7, 5-4). Seneca Knight added 12 points. Atiki Ally Atiki had 10 points and four blocks.

Te’Jon Lucas, the Cougars’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

BYU defeated San Francisco 71-69 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm