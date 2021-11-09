Martinez carries New Hampshire past St. Joseph’s (ME) 98-53

NCAA
DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Jayden Martinez had 20 points and 10 rebounds as New Hampshire romped past St. Joseph’s (Maine) 98-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Nick Guadarrama had 13 points for New Hampshire. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 12 points and Sloan Seymour had 10 points.

Drew Shea had seven rebounds for the Monks.

