Marquette tops Georgetown 77-66

MILWAUKEE (AP)Kur Kuath had 15 points and four blocks and Kam Jones posted 19 points as Marquette beat Georgetown 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Justin Lewis had 13 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (17-9, 9-6 Big East Conference). Tyler Kolek added 6 points and 11 assists.

Collin Holloway had 15 points for the Hoyas (6-19, 0-14), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Donald Carey and Dante Harris each had 14 points. Aminu Mohammed had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Marquette defeated Georgetown 92-64 on Jan. 7.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com