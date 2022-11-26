MILWAUKEE (AP)Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 18 points helped Marquette defeat Chicago State 82-68 on Saturday night.

Prosper also had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-2). Kam Jones scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Oso Ighodaro was 6-of-8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (2-6). Jahsean Corbett added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago State. Elijah Weaver also had nine points, four assists and three steals.

Marquette led Chicago State 40-33 at the half, with Jones (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Marquette outscored Chicago State in the second half by seven points, with Prosper scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

