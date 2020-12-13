Maldonado scores 30 to lift Wyoming over Utah Valley 93-88

OREM, Utah (AP)Hunter Maldonado had 30 points as Wyoming edged past Utah Valley 93-88 on Saturday.

Drake Jeffries had 21 points for Wyoming (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Marcus Williams added 12 points.

Fardaws Aimaq scored a career-high 27 points plus 20 rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines (2-3). Trey Woodbury added 23 points and eight assists. Jordan Brinson had 19 points.

