Maldonado scores 21 to carry Wyoming past Fresno St. 61-59

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Hunter Maldonado had 21 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Fresno State 61-59 on Sunday.

Graham Ike had 14 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (19-3, 8-1 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Brendan Wenzel added 12 points and seven rebounds. Drake Jeffries had nine rebounds.

Isaiah Hill scored a career-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4). Junior Ballard added 11 points. Orlando Robinson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

